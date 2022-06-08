Ecommerce

Twitter Debuts Product Drops

Shoppers can opt to receive notifications 15 minutes before and at the time of release

The feature is being tested with managed partners including Dior, Fossil x Jeff Staple, The Home Depot and Union Los AngelesTwitter
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

2 mins ago

Learn how to adapt to new shopping habits, create stand-out brand experiences and drive long-term business growth at Commerce Week. Join discussions with leaders at New Balance, WayfairRent the Runway and more, July 26–28 in NYC. Register before June 27 to save on your pass.

Learn how to adapt to new shopping habits, create stand-out brand experiences and drive long-term business growth at Commerce Week. Join discussions with leaders at New Balance, WayfairRent the Runway and more, July 26–28 in NYC. Register before June 27 to save on your pass.

Twitter dropped its newest shopping feature like it’s hot with its introduction of Product Drops Wednesday.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Ecommerce

The Future Is Here: Meta’s Benji Shomair, Zox’s Jason Kuipers Talk Social Commerceicon-image

By David Cohen

Ecommerce

Twitter Shops Debuts in Betaicon-image

By David Cohen

Ecommerce

Snapchat Reveals Integration With eBay

By David Cohen

Ecommerce

Pinterest Rolls Out More Shopping Updatesicon-image

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom