Mobile developer Niantic revealed its Rewarded AR Ads format at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June. Now, Lunchables has become the first brand to launch a Rewarded AR Ads campaign in Niantic’s hit mobile game Pokémon Go.

Powered by Niantic’s 8th Wall augmented reality development platform, Rewarded AR Ads allow Pokémon Go players to interact with an augmented reality experience in order to receive in-game items.

“Rewarded AR Ads are immersive, fun and an easy way to reach an audience that we know is looking for more ways to engage with the brands they love,” said Erica Kovalkoski, head of brand marketing partnerships at Niantic.

“Around 80% of our players love the idea of AR ads in games like Pokémon Go. It’s an enjoyable experience for the player and an opportunity for innovative brands like Lunchables to deliver a brand experience their customers haven’t seen before.”

For this Lunchables campaign, Pokémon Go players will be able to use Lunchables food ingredients (like crackers and circular slices of cheese) to virtually build six different objects in augmented reality: a scooter, seesaw, the Eiffel Tower, helicopter, boat and picnic table. When players complete a build, they’ll receive in-game items as a reward. Players will also be able to receive additional in-game rewards through the Lunchables Playables rewards program.

“We’re constantly seeking new, innovative ways to grow our brand, and when it comes to reaching our parents and kids, we see huge potential in AR advertising,” said Christina Brown, associate manager of brand communications at Lunchables parent company Kraft Heinz.

“It’s exciting to be the first brand partnering with Niantic on a Rewarded AR Ads campaign, allowing us to engage with our target audience in a unique and unexpected way to help us grow brand awareness and affinity while encouraging rewards program participation.”