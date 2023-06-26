Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Giving brands a new way to interact with consumers, mobile developer Niantic launched its Rewarded AR ad format, which will allow mobile users to earn in-application rewards by interacting with advertisements in augmented reality.

Powered by Niantic’s 8th Wall development platform, these Rewarded AR ads are now available in Niantic’s real-world games, including Pokemon Go. They allow players to interact with a short augmented reality experience in order to receive in-game rewards. For instance, as part of a promotion for Pokemon Go’s Pokemon Go Fest t-shirt (which players can purchase), Pokemon Go players can tap a floating balloon on the game’s map screen to place a reward box in front of them in augmented reality. This box will open in AR, allowing players to claim their virtual rewards.





Niantic

“Niantic’s platform features mobile augmented reality advertising formats that blend seamlessly with the real world,” said Erin Schaefer, vp of sales and global operations at Niantic. “This helps to better reach people near key physical locations, delivering immersive brand experiences that lead to improved results.”

Convenience retailer Circle K piloted Niantic’s rewarded AR ads in Pokemon Go. During this pilot, Pokemon Go players were able to tap an in-game balloon and then place a Circle K coffee cup in front of them in augmented reality. This experience encouraged players to purchase a physical cup of coffee at a nearby Circle K store.

Niantic said this promotion “resulted in an average engagement rate of 76% and an average completion rate of 95% for the experience.”





Niantic

“We are always looking for meaningful new ways to engage with our customers and give them compelling new reasons to make Circle K a part of their day, and our collaboration with Niantic on Pokemon Go has opened up some exciting possibilities,” said Margaret Barron, vp of global marketing at Circle K. “Rewarded AR integrates Circle K into this wildly popular gaming environment with timely and relevant offers that enhance brand awareness and loyalty.”

Pokemon Go was released on mobile devices in 2016. The game allows players to explore the real-world to discover in-game creatures they can catch for their collection. Pokemon Go has been downloaded more than one billion times and is played in more than 150 countries. Niantic’s players have explored more than 38 billion kilometers, and the company’s platform has mapped over 75,000 cities and 16 million global points of interest.