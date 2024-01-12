Retail News

Ikea Invented a Fake Brand to Change Perceptions of Its Kitchens

The UK campaign from Mother tricked influencers and media

Ikea UK
Ikea invented a fake retail brand to overturn images of its kitchens.Ikea, Mother
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

Ikea isn’t a brand usually synonymous with luxury, so creative agency Mother aimed to show off the design and quality of its kitchen furnishings by inventing a fictional premium brand with its own commercial and influencer event.

The 30-second “Eureka Spiritis” spot is dripping with absurdity and pretension, with a woman playing a cello under the light of a full moon as a spokesman gives a tour of a kitchen, pointing out that the mix-and-match doors and drawers are guaranteed for 25 years.

And then, the letters of the brand’s name rearrange themselves to, “Surprise, it’s Ikea,” as the man swaps his blazer for an Ikea yellow shirt.

Ikea tricked media and influencers into attending a Eureka Spiritis brand launch in London Jan. 10, where they got a look at the actual kitchen from the TV ad. The campaign formally kicked off across the U.K. Jan. 11, running across video-on-demand, Pinterest and Meta, as well as in stores and on ikea.co.uk.

The brand also enlisted etiquette expert William Hanson to develop a 30-second TikTok hero film explaining how to use an Ikea kitchen. A set of three 10-second edits focus on Ikea’s quality, design and service.

Ikea hopes that improving perceptions of those three pillars will increase kitchen sales. Beyond measuring key business metrics, the brand will also monitor the cultural and social impact of the campaign.

“Kitchens are at the heart of every home and, through this campaign, we want to show that Ikea kitchens are stylish, practical and built to last by debunking some common misconceptions,” Ikea UK & Ireland marketing communication manager Kemi Anthony said in a statement. “With our playful ‘Eureka Spiritis’ misdirect, we want to give consumers a pleasant surprise and put Ikea kitchen’s design, quality and expertise front and center of the conversation.”

CREDITS

Brand: Ikea UK & Ireland
Agency: Mother
Creative: Mother
Strategy: Mother
Media buying: iProspect
Consumer PR: Hope&Glory

