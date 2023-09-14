Ikea Chooses McCann as First Global Brand Marketing Partner

Join Social Media Week Europe for insights on how marketers and ad agencies can effectively collaborate with creators to drive next-level engagement. Sign up now to save 35% on your pass .

Ikea has named its first global brand marketing partner in McCann. The Swedish furniture and home goods retailer chose the IPG agency to be its global partner, with business to be led out of McCann Spain in Madrid, which had a preexisting relationship with Ikea.

McCann will lead Ikea retail for the Ingka Group, which consists of 379 Ikea stores across 31 markets. This is the first time the retailer has taken this step with an agency.

Ingka is implementing a new global agency approach and framework for all 31 Ingka countries as part of Ikea’s mission to improve everyday life for its customers, according to a brand statement. This allows for simplified processes that support creative quality and stronger positioning.

“We are humbled and excited to be appointed as Ikea’s first global brand marketing partner,” said Daryl Lee, global CEO of McCann Worldgroup, in a statement. “Ikea’s vision to create a better everyday life for people, based on universal truths, is perfectly aligned with our global philosophy of ‘Truth Well Told.’

“Our teams that collaborated around the world, brilliantly led by McCann Spain, cannot wait to launch an enduring brand platform that resonates globally and further builds Ikea’s leadership position in every market.”

McCann Spain worked previously with Ikea on an effort in 2021. The retailer made a reality show that trapped people in the 1990s as part of Ikea’s 25th anniversary in Spain.

Ikea has worked with Ogilvy since 2010 and has utilized other WPP agencies, including David Madrid and Ingo. Ikea has also worked with Mother London on its creative campaigns for over a decade. Its rotating cast of agencies has also included Åkestam Holst, which created the memorable “Pee on This” pregnancy ad, and a Shining parody ad from BBH Singapore.

Regionally, Ikea named Havas HOY its agency of record in Mexico earlier this year, while Ikea Canada has worked with Rethink as its AOR since 2017.

Ikea’s local individual accounts and relationships with creative agencies will stay in place. The goal of the new effort is to strengthen the brand globally across all countries though local and regional work will also continue.

The new approach and partnership start this month, with campaigns expected in spring 2024.