A dark room can seem spooky to kids, especially during the Halloween season when scares are around every corner. And are there really monsters hiding under the bed?

Ikea aims to reassure children that there’s nothing to be afraid of in their bedrooms. The brand’s latest campaign is running in Egypt, the UAE and Qatar through Oct. 31, but will be relatable to parents and kids around the world.

A trio of 30-second films, created by Ogilvy‘s agencies in the U.K. and Germany, provide horror movie-style scores and setups, with the sound of owls hooting or the wind howling.

But as the camera pans in to reveal what might be lurking under the bed, in a dresser or behind the billowing curtains, the lights flip on showing there’s nothing there at all.

The ads spotlight the price of the products for members of the Ikea Family loyalty program and deliver a “Monsters not included” promise, wishing the viewers a Happy Halloween.

“Our newest Halloween campaign is deeply personal to me as a parent, and I believe it will not only resonate with families in the Middle East but also worldwide,” Ikea general manager for marketing, communication, HF and retail design Carla Klumpenaar said in a statement.

“Beyond providing well-designed functional home furnishing products and solutions, we’re offering peace of mind to parents. Let’s say goodbye to monsters together with Ikea.”

Ikea also focused on families in a May campaign titled “Proudly Second Best.” The Cannes Lions-winning spots showed the brand’s furniture being neglected by kids who would rather be held by their parents.

