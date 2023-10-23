It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.
The idea started with Duke the dog.
The golden retriever is the pet of Jay Bush, brand ambassador for Bush’s Best, the well-known brand of baked beans. Duke is also the star of the brand’s TV spots, which usually feature the canine “talking” to his human about the Bush family’s secret recipe, which includes bacon and brown sugar.
Duke also appeared in Bush’s Super Bowl spot in February, as much of a star as his sidekick Peyton Manning.