Heineken's Super Bowl Ad Encourages Drinking on the Clock

For three decades, Heineken had been locked out of advertising in the booziest sporting event of the year. To celebrate its highly anticipated return in Super Bowl 57, the brand is televising a tribute to responsible consumption.

Heineken 0.0, which sits at the top of the nonalcoholic beer category, is reminding consumers that keeping an ice cold case in the office isn’t necessarily an irresponsible choice. In partnership with Marvel to promote its February release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the brand’s 30-second spot popularizes a loophole to his “no shrinking and drinking” rule.

The Marvel series follows Paul Rudd’s character Scott Lang, who is armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size and give him superhero strength, as well as the ability to control an army of ants. He wouldn’t normally be able to enjoy a beer on the clock—let alone share it with his colony of direct reports—but Heineken’s solution positions a nonalcoholic beverage as a pathway to both inclusion and productivity.

After cracking open a bottle with confidence despite his boss’s misguided reservations, Rudd watches his colony grab another from the fridge and warns, “You’re never going to finish that. Your eyes are bigger than your thorax.”

Heineken 0.0 is positioning the product as more of an esteemed choice than a second-rate option that is subject to social scrutiny. While some of the brand’s ads promote the beer as an order at the bar that should not have to be justified, its Super Bowl spot celebrates the alignment between executive functioning and enjoyment.

Heineken is maintaining campaign momentum after the game by bringing a “very small collection” of shrunken Heineken 0.0 cases to market.

“Of course it’s fantasy in the Marvel universe, but it represents our strategy in a very faithful way,” Heineken chief marketing officer Jonnie Cahill told Adweek, referring to the brand’s “Now You Can” series, which glamorizes the option of drinking beer while getting stuff done. “You can have a beer even if your to-do list is saving the universe.”