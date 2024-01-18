Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

After venturing into sticky territory with Jennifer Coolidge for its first Super Bowl ad last year, e.l.f. Cosmetics will return to the Big Game to spotlight one of its most viral products.

For its second Super Bowl outing on Feb. 11, the beauty brand’s 30-second spot will air nationally and promote an item that first gathered fame on TikTok: the Halo Glow Liquid Filter. The complexion booster, which previously featured in a 2022 video starring pop singer Meghan Trainor, was e.l.f.’s number-one selling product of 2023, with an estimated one sold every four seconds and more than 422 million views on TikTok.

While e.l.f. has not yet revealed the star of its next Super Bowl commercial, “eyes.lips.facts,” it did enlist a high-profile director for the assignment: Zach Woods, the actor and writer best known for his roles in HBO series Silicon Valley and NBC sitcom The Office. It is Woods’ first time directing a Super Bowl ad, and he called e.l.f. “fearless, playful and joyful in their approach.”

The brand’s long-time creative agency, Shadow, conceptualized, cast and scripted the spot. Imposter was the production company and digital agency of record, Tinuiti, oversaw paid media strategy and planning.

Getting sticky with it

e.l.f.’s Super Bowl debut, “eyes.lips.face.sticky,” was inspired by a viral clip of Coolidge at the 2023 Golden Globes saying that her dream role would be to play a dolphin. In the commercial, co-written and directed by Coolidge’s collaborator and The White Lotus creator Mike White, the Emmy Award-winning actress rehearses for a dolphin audition while demonstrating the sticky texture of e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer.

The campaign boosted e.l.f.’s business and propelled the primer to the number-one SKU in mass color cosmetics for 2023, according to data from NielsenIQ.

e.l.f. also continued its partnership with Coolidge, who later in 2023 appeared in another ad and inspired a limited-edition lip collection named after her dream shade, Dirty Pillows.

“The eyes.lips.facts of the Big Game is that beauty belongs everywhere and especially during one of the few moments of the year we all share together,” Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer of e.l.f. Beauty, said in a statement. “Last year, we got sticky with our first TV commercial and we had everyone talking about Jennifer Coolidge and her dolphin-skin fantasy. Now, we’re back on Feb. 11, opening the aperture to reimagine entertainment the e.l.f. way—built at the speed of culture.”