What do you get when you combine beauty and skincare brand e.l.f. Cosmetics, Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor and The Weather Channel? An e.l.f.ing glow storm.

In a campaign kicking off Thursday on e.l.f.’s social channels on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, as well as Trainor’s TikTok channel, Trainor uses a “special radiance report” to break the news of an impending e.l.f.ing glow storm, noting that Halo Glow Liquid Filter is back in stock on e.l.f.’s website just in time to save the day.

The Weather Channel found that eight out of 10 women in a recent survey change their personal care or beauty routine based on the weather, so e.l.f. created a $36 5-Day Glowcast Bundle consisting of its Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14), Luminous Putty Blush ($7), Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette ($3), Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow ($6) and Glossy Lip Stain ($6).

e.l.f. will also drive a Glow Plow through the streets of New York Dec. 13 and 14 “to deliver the ultimate holiday glow experience to fans,” and updates will follow on its social channels.

Meghan Trainor on the set of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Holiday Glow Storm Shoot in Los Angeles Michael Simon

e.l.f. Beauty vice president, integrated marketing communications Patrick O’Keefe said in a statement, “We are bracing for the first glow storm this holiday season. e.l.f.’s glow is fueled by force multiplying and delivering the unexpected. By tapping into The Weather Channel brand’s rich legacy, coupled with Meghan Trainor’s brilliance in this campaign, we are reaching new audiences and showing how beauty is in the eye of the glow storm.”

IBM vp of brand marketing and IBM Watson Advertising and The Weather Co. chief marketing officer Randi Stipes added, “It’s pretty astounding when you stop and consider the impact of weather—how it can influence so many of our decisions and behaviors, including our cosmetics routine. One might even say weather is ‘the original influencer.’ I love that e.l.f. is the first cosmetics brand to leverage our weather insights to help their message fulfill their brand purpose of unstoppable self-expression.”