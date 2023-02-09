Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Last summer, the U.K.-based Marketing Society presented Jaclyn Pannell with its Future Leader award.

If you’d told a younger Jaclyn Pannell that a job in logistics could lead to a role as a global marketing chief, she wouldn’t believe you.

She’s spent her career at international logistics company DHL, starting as a graduate management trainee in 2008. Back then, she was often told to “stay in her lane,” she told Adweek. And that if she wanted to work in marketing, she might be better off at a company like Google.

That didn’t deter Pannell, whose roles at DHL have ranged from business development, communications, branding and now head of global marketing campaigns.

She now oversees the marketing of its Supply division that includes 164,000 employees, 1,400 warehouses and offices in 55 countries and territories. Pannell managed customer communications during the crucial supply chain challenges during the pandemic.

The “Let’s Talk” campaign, which engaged customers and prospects, would evolve to become “Ultimate Sidekick” featuring images of uniformed staffers as superheroes, including “Transportation Specialist,” “Real Estate Genius” and “Sustainability Guru.”

The campaign outperformed internal targets by generating a 117% increase in new leads and increasing DHL Supply’s net promoter score by 60%.

Despite the superhero allusions, Pannell described supply chain as being “a humble sector,” but one that is experiencing change as it has grown in importance to our everyday lives. “We have a story to tell here,” she says.

Living up to a promise

“More and more, the brands that people want to work for are responsible companies. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is a huge thing for us,” she said. When she interviews job candidates these days, prospective employees ask about the company’s ethics far more than they would have five years ago. Driving awareness of that is something she purposefully puts into the marketing.

This includes testimonials from partner brands such as Nespresso and Mars to add weight to those claims.

Remaining up to date and informed

When it comes to remaining on top of marketing trends and staying “future ready,” Pannell believes in test marketing, experiential marketing and investing in new technology. “Sometimes it’s your own passion, intuition and desire for what comes next and what’s going to make the difference.”

The company’s “accelerated digitalization agenda” means a dedicated budget to test and learn, with 8,000 “accelerated digitalization” projects currently being run. And while there needs to be a business case for each initiative, there is also an acceptance that not everything will prove successful, she explained.

Pannell believes the only way to do this successfully is to hire “talent of the future” and “versatile marketers” to remain current and agile through a digital mindset.

But at the top of her agenda remains a focus on profitability and customer growth.

“I’m much more accountable to the C-suite and again, it’s having that lens and focus to say, ‘what is right for this business? and what ultimately makes us more profitable?’”

To do that, Pannell focuses on performance-based goals and impact on gross profits, which is seen through the division’s CRM and through its customer experience management system. She uses Salesforce to monitor customer journeys.

Pannell describes brand awareness as “good to do” but explained that she is “layering” through the marketing funnel to ensure that growth is represented within the Salesforce dashboard to display customer conversion based on marketing activity.

Being a champion internally

Pannell is also an active ambassador for diversity. She wants DHL to be “open for everyone,” from ensuring the website is accessible to offering work flexibility for parents. She speaks often in schools, talking about working at DHL and the progress of logistics as an industry.

After 15 years in the company, Pannell has retained her love of storytelling and explaining to people at social events what her job at DHL entails when they mistake her for being a courier driver or ask if she knows where their parcels have gone.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to talk about all of the different things that we do… people are interested in those stories.”