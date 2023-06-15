Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Most brands didn’t know about Juneteenth until a few years ago, but their Black consumers and employees definitely did. That’s why it’s important that brands celebrate the moment without it feeling like diversity theater.

In order to do that, marketers must understand why this holiday occupies a special place in our culture.

Juneteenth first came to national awareness during the George Floyd protests in 2020, which led to it being declared a federal holiday for the first time in 2021 despite its existence since the end of the Civil War. To their credit, many brands have attempted to honor it. But without the right context and intentions, many of those attempts have fallen flat.

Where many brands go wrong is treating Juneteenth like a secondary independence day. Yes, it’s sometimes called the Black Fourth of July, since it marks the day that the last slaves in America learned they were free, but it’s more nuanced than that. Along with the celebration of freedom, there’s an acute sense of the centuries of loss that preceded it.

African-American consumers want brands to be aware of Juneteenth, but not for the sake of making money. They want brands to understand what’s important to them. Here’s how to honor the day without finding yourself mocked on Twitter.

Start with your employees

Internally, brands need to engage with their Black employees genuinely and seek their input beyond this particular holiday. A day like Juneteenth should create an environment that shows understanding and inclusivity. Understand how their families celebrate—that way you are homing in on the real African-American experience.

Give the mic to your employees, and not just to show that you have Black employees. Invite employees to voluntarily share their experience, so that people understand what this moment means on an individual level. That’s an easier way to make sure it doesn’t feel performative.

Avoid commercialization

This may seem like strange advice to a brand, but don’t exploit Juneteenth for profit. We’ve seen when it becomes commercialized: People get offended, it doesn’t work, it doesn’t resonate, and it ends up on Twitter the next day.

Brands need to show that they genuinely understand and are celebrating in a respectful way. Steer clear of making a Juneteenth promo code for 20% off of all purchases. Consider the potential impact of your brand’s actions. Are you trying to celebrate or are you only trying to make money?

Brands like Walmart famously earned some cringey press with Juneteenth-specific products with sayings like, “It’s the freedom for me, y’all.” Sure, a Black employee probably helped create this and introduced this vernacular to the team. But unless you specify that the brand’s celebration of Juneteenth was created by an African American, it looks like you’re just co-opting expressions from the community.

Instead, hand creative control over to Black designers and creators. Ask them for their ideas and tell everyone where they came from. Not only is that an opportunity to highlight African-American voices, it also allows you to open internal dialogue and learn something new.

Steer clear of stereotypes

There are a lot of stereotypical approaches to stay away from, starting with the imagery you see everywhere: the red, black and green flag with the hands breaking free from shackles. That’s when it starts to feel performative. Is that image relevant? Yes. Do I need it on coupons and paper plates? No.

You also don’t need to dig into the slavery part, either. We get all of that. We just need you to show that you understand how Juneteenth holds specific relevance to the African-American experience, and respectfully acknowledge the day.

Remember that Juneteenth isn’t for the entire Black diaspora. This shouldn’t be the time to promote your Nigeria-based artists. Yes, we may all be Black, but this moment is specific to those of us who are descendants of slavery.

Take meaningful action

Want to show that you care about this day and this audience? Go beyond the Instagram post and show what you’re doing to progress your brand.

Show that you’re promoting diversity at every single level of your organization. We see corporations giving their employees Juneteenth off, which is wonderful. But what are you encouraging to happen on those days off? Are you using it as a day of community service? Are you encouraging people to educate themselves? How are you making a difference?

If you are a brand that creates content, in any sense, make sure your audience has access to relevant content in your library. There could be an opportunity to give the stage to African-American creators or business owners. We see this on streaming platforms when they make Black History Month or Pride playlists, highlighting movies and shows with minority actors and storylines.

Celebrate, educate and agitate

The purpose of Juneteenth has traditionally been threefold: to celebrate, educate and agitate. Some brands have given themselves to those goals. For instance, Ben & Jerry’s gave their employees the day off but encouraged them to take the day to reflect, engage in the community and show up in a meaningful way. They weren’t just taking the day off for the sake of “celebrating.”

Nike launched the “For Once, Don’t Do It” campaign in 2020. Not only did the brand emphasize the significance of Juneteenth as a day to take action and stand against racial injustice, it made a financial commitment of $40 million to support the Black community. The campaign highlighted Juneteenth as a celebratory moment, while recognizing the pain as well, and pledged to help make the Black community stronger.

No, you don’t need $40 million to do it right. But more brands should be like Nike and Ben & Jerry’s. Juneteenth is not just another date on the calendar; it represents a transformative opportunity for brands and marketers. Let’s use this moment to make genuine connections, show understanding, and make a lasting impact in the fight for equality and justice.

In other words, get on out there and celebrate, educate and agitate.