Dear Marketers: Don’t Profit From Juneteenth

It was only a year ago that President Joe Biden signed legislation to establish Juneteenth (June 19) as a new federal holiday, commemorating the end of slavery. And in the span of one year, it didn’t take long for some brands to see Juneteenth as a way to make money.