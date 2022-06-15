Dear Marketers: Don’t Profit From Juneteenth

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

It was only a year ago that President Joe Biden signed legislation to establish Juneteenth (June 19) as a new federal holiday, commemorating the end of slavery. And in the span of one year, it didn’t take long for some brands to see Juneteenth as a way to make money.