Fan engagement platform ARound partnered with spatial computing and augmented reality localization company Immersal to produce a WebAR solution that will allow sports fans to engage with shared AR experiences without the need to download a mobile app.

Over the past two years, ARound launched stadium-based AR experiences for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Cavaliers and Kansas City Royals that allowed fans to access augmented reality content like mini games by downloading the ARound Stadium app on iOS and Android devices.

The new WebAR solution will allow teams and venues to offer AR experiences to fans that can be accessed without downloading an app.

“This partnership is a game-changer in the world of sports and live entertainment as we collaborate to make stadium AR experiences more accessible and ubiquitous to all fans and types of events,” said Josh Beatty, founder and CEO of ARound.

“By integrating our fan engagement platform with Immersal’s robust localization technology, we can seamlessly create dynamic digital experiences that put fans at the center of the action while scaling to new audiences around the world.”

ARound and Immersal will announce their first partnership with a major sports league in February.

“We’re committed to innovating and enhancing AR experiences at live events, and our technology combined with ARound’s exciting platform will set a new benchmark in how fans interact with live sports and entertainment, offering them an engaging and memorable experience like never before,” said Matias Koski, CEO of Immersal.

ARound is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, while Immersal is part of digital reality solutions company Hexagon.