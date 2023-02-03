Alcohol Brands Compete for Serena Williams in the Super Bowl

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Rémy Martin, a 300-year-old French cognac brand, is pursuing cultural relevancy during a game that has historically strengthened America’s fixation with mass-produced beer. It is one of the several brands that are benefiting from the end of AbInBev’s 34-year exclusivity run, which barred competitors from advertising in the game on a national level.

Rémy Martin told Adweek that Serena Williams, who is starring in another ad for AbInBev’s Michelob Ultra, has both a “commitment to excellence” and a “natural love of French culture” that made her the right fit for the spot. The 60-second spot, which will run at the very end of the second commercial break in the first quarter, works to compare the role of Williams’ family in her success to the brand’s collaborative culture. Dubbed “Inch by Inch,” the campaign will hone in on the brand’s history and generational knowledge, according to Nicolas Beckers, CEO of the Americas for parent company Rémy Cointreau.

“Behind Rémy Martin’s excellence, there is a combination of tradition and innovation,” said Beckers. “From the salon master to the distiller to the winemaker, there is a combination of many talents.”

Pairing cognac and quarterbacks

Two years ago, Rémy Cointreau bought a 30-second ad for its Cointreau liqueur in 15 U.S. markets. In 2022, it expanded to 17 markets for its 30-second ad featuring The Botanist gin brand. According to Beckers, using a world-renowned athlete in a national Super Bowl spot is an attempt for the cognac brand to connect with consumers in a new way. While the brand has focused on crafting a message around connection through celebration—it released a spot earlier this month honoring the family spirit of the Lunar New Year. It has yet to establish a strong presence in the world of sports.

“Moments of celebration are very important for our brand, and we are encouraging consumers to discover new occasions for consumption,” said Beckers.

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.