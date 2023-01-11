Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

Rémy Cointreau has had a sniff of Super Bowl advertising, and now wants to drink it all in.

Two years ago, the French spirits company bought a 30-second ad for its Cointreau liqueur in 15 U.S. markets. In 2022, it expanded to 17 markets for its 30-second ad featuring The Botanist gin brand.

This year, it’s buying a far stronger pour: a 60-second spot in the first quarter dedicated to Rémy Martin cognac.

Created with help from agency partners Fred & Farid, the spot is part of Rémy Cointreau’s strategy to push its “global priority brands”—Louis XIII cognac, Rémy Martin, Cointreau, Bruichladdich whisky and The Botanist. This year’s Super Bowl spot focuses on how “teamwork and the pursuit of excellence” have driven the nearly 300-year-old cognac brand.

“This national campaign reinforces our continued investment in having our brands show up during one of the biggest sports moments of the year,” said Nicolas Beckers, CEO of Rémy Cointreau Americas.

There’s been greater competition for football’s drinking-age fans in recent years. Diageo signed on as the league’s first spirits sponsor in 2021, with E&J Gallo Winery’s Barefoot brand coming aboard as a wine sponsor last year.

When Anheuser-Busch InBev ended its 34-year reign as the Super Bowl’s exclusive national alcohol sponsor last year, it made room at the bar for competing brands. Molson Coors announced its Super Bowl 57 ad last summer, while Diageo’s Crown Royal recently announced its first foray into the Big Game.