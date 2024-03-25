Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

This season, 22-year-old basketball star Caitlin Clark has been making headlines with the Iowa Hawkeyes, breaking scoring and attendance records.

She’s also brought mainstream attention to women’s college basketball, a sport historically eclipsed by its men’s counterpart. It’s not just fans taking notice either, Clark is encouraging more brands into the league too, with Nike, State Farm and Gatorade all clamoring to work with her.

Joining Adweek community and brand editors Luz Corona and Rebecca Stewart to discuss the so-called “Caitlin Clark effect” on both the WNBA and culture at large are Adweek reporters Mollie Cahillane and Jason Notte.

The four unpack the impact Clark has already had in her short but stratospheric career, and what it means for the future of college basketball, the WNBA and NBA.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.