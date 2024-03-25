Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Unpacking the 'Caitlin Clark Effect'

March Madness is in full swing, and NCAA Division I superstar Caitlin Clarke is the MVP 

caitlin clark surrounded by teammates as streamers rain down
No. 22 is now the all-time women's basketball scoring leader with 3,569 points.Matthew Holst/Getty Images
Luz Corona headshot. Rebecca Stewart-2022 jason_notte MollieHS-3
By Luz Corona & Rebecca Stewart & Jason Notte & Mollie Cahillane

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.

This season, 22-year-old basketball star Caitlin Clark has been making headlines with the Iowa Hawkeyes, breaking scoring and attendance records.

She’s also brought mainstream attention to women’s college basketball, a sport historically eclipsed by its men’s counterpart. It’s not just fans taking notice either, Clark is encouraging more brands into the league too, with Nike, State Farm and Gatorade all clamoring to work with her.

Joining Adweek community and brand editors Luz Corona and Rebecca Stewart to discuss the so-called “Caitlin Clark effect” on both the WNBA and culture at large are Adweek reporters Mollie Cahillane and Jason Notte.

The four unpack the impact Clark has already had in her short but stratospheric career, and what it means for the future of college basketball, the WNBA and NBA.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Peacock, State Farm and Nike were among the brands cheering on the women's basketball superstar.

Caitlin Clark Breaks NCAA Record With Assists From Peacock and State Farm

Luz Corona headshot.

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

Rebecca Stewart-2022

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

jason_notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

MollieHS-3

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's senior TV reporter, covering the business of connected TV, streaming, measurement and sports media.

Recommended articles