Consumers don’t just seek out a commitment to DEI, they expect it. Our new story with Amazon Ads showcases how innovators of inclusive advertising help brands ensure ads can be enjoyed by all. Read more .

The Latinx population is one of the fastest-growing U.S. demographics, making up nearly 19% of the U.S. population. It is the youngest major racial and ethnic group in the U.S. By 2025, the Latinx community will account for 12% of all U.S. buying power.

They are also digitally connected. A Nielsen study found that 60% of Latinx consumers say that social media influences their purchasing decisions. One in five adult TikTok users are Latinx and #LatinoTikTok has over 3.9B views.

So, how are brands finding ways to connect with the Latinx community? With the ever-shifting demographics and consumers being more brand-conscious, but not necessarily brand-loyal, influencers, particularly Latinx influencers, have emerged as a powerhouse in driving consumer behaviors.

Latinx creators and artists are diverse, working across beauty, fashion, entertainment, education and more. They create social media spaces and content that bridge cultural gaps and embrace their heritage, culture and life experiences. As the purchasing power of Latinx consumers grows, brands need to engage with this group authentically and connect with them where they are.

What sets Latinx influencers apart?

While some might think the rise of Latinx influencers happened suddenly, the trajectory for these creators began several years ago with the launch of digital platforms mitú and PeroLike, which created content that was for Latinx by Latinx.

Jenny Lorenzo is one of the first Latinx creators I remember who made fun, familial content celebrating Latinidad with pride, humor and love. Her “abuela” skits paved the way for collaborations with brands like DiGorno and Netflix. These first Latinx digital content channels normalized diverse Latinx experiences and gave the community a platform where they could see themselves, their families,and their cultures celebrated. They also opened the doors for more Latinx creators.

Mainstream media often present Latinx cultures through one-dimensional stories. In contrast, Latinx creators build authentic connections with their followers by creating content where their audiences see themselves reflected in their challenges, aspirations, joys and unique cultural experiences of being ambicultural in the U.S.

Top Latinx creators like Mike Alfaro, Abelyn Salazar, Leo González, Sofia Bella, Jesus “Nalgas” and many more have found success in creating partnerships with culturally relevant content for brands like Rare Beauty, Savage x Fenty, Duolingo, McDonald’s, Sephora, Disney and more.

Brands getting it right

A recent campaign by Amazon Fashion’s The Drop, a series of collections curated by influencers that highlight current fashion trends, for Latinx Heritage Month is a great example of engaging with this growing demographic through authentic representation. In the “without tú there is no cultura” campaign, Latinx influencers curated capsules that show how their culture, heritage and life experiences inspire their style and fashion choices.

Bumble recently partnered with actor/director Michael Cimino and his mother, Debbie, to build his Bumble profile together. The “Mami Knows Best” spot perfectly captures the close-knit family dynamic prevalent in Latinx cultures. What is great about this spot is that it normalizes dating conversations between Latinx parents and their children, making it relatable to this community, as talking about dating with parents isn’t the cultural norm unless it’s serious.

This isn’t the first time Bumble has partnered with Latinx artists and creators. In 2020 they partnered with Latinx creators to produce a three-part YouTube series called “Pure Corazon.”

Dunkin’ recently partnered with Dominican-Nigerian rapper Ice Spice. In a new spot, Ice Spice and actor/director Ben Affleck are brainstorming a new Dunkin’ drink, Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink. By collaborating with Ice Spice, Dunkin’ is not just introducing a new drink; it also acknowledges the multi-dimensional identities within the Latinx community and highlights the importance of diverse representation in mainstream advertising.

Working with Latinx creators

Here are three things marketers can do to be inclusive in their approach when working with Latinx creators:

Research. The Latinx community is not a monolith. Take the time to understand the community’s diverse cultures, traditions and nuances to build out a well-thought-out and inclusive approach.

The Latinx community is not a monolith. Take the time to understand the community’s diverse cultures, traditions and nuances to build out a well-thought-out and inclusive approach. Empower. Give Latinx creators the freedom to shape their narratives authentically. They have built a loyal following by being true to their identities and experiences.

Give Latinx creators the freedom to shape their narratives authentically. They have built a loyal following by being true to their identities and experiences. Build relationships. One-off campaigns can result in short-term wins in the form of increased brand engagement and sales. Long-term partnerships with creators provide an opportunity to have a bigger impact by maintaining a consistent brand presence that demonstrates a brand’s commitment to its diverse consumers.

Marketers can redefine the future of marketing, and make it less transactional and more about deepening connections with their consumers. Brands that recognize this opportunity and listen, adapt and partner with Latinx creators can create campaigns that shape the future of marketing where it is sustainable, resonant and inclusive.