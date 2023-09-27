Grace Heskey, a student at Miami Ad School who is based in the Dominican Republic, said advertising in her country is defined by surface-level product pushes—made by the same brands that persistently win over jurors for their cinematic storytelling in other markets.

In her country, she observed, marketing is often generic, and contributing to the industry is deemed a confusing choice for anyone with a creative inclination. Heskey pointed to basic mailed leaflets and Instagram posts from Burger King, which features copy including “Sundae on Sunday,” “Mozzarella Monday” and “King Ahorro,” which simply translates to “Saving King” to advertise a discount.

“It’s