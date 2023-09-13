Ice Spice Joins Ben Affleck as a Dunkin' Superfan in New Ad

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

There’s no more natural collaboration than Ice Spice and her beloved Dunkin’, with the rap star’s legion of fans—self-anointed as “munchkins”—being the no-brainer springboard for a donut-centric promotion.

Everybody sees the connection—except Ben Affleck.

The actor-filmmaker, who has just snagged the title upgrade to “brand ambassador” at the retailer, is gamely trying to brainstorm a new traffic driver, something that will appeal to “the kids,” as he says during a just-dropped ad.

Ice Spice suggests a quirky combo of beverage and pastry. Affleck, hoping to impress the company brass, instead thinks “Vanilla Ice Spice” is the moonshot.

The back and forth between the two—rapid-fire yet deadpan and totally meta—is captured in a commercial that launched during the live MTV Video Music Awards telecast last night. The spot introduces a limited-time Ice Spice Munchkins Drink that goes on sale today.

Both the musical artist and the brand teased the alliance via social media over the past few days, stoking interest in the liquid concoction with a seasonal twist. “America runs on Munchkins,” Ice Spice tweeted, a nod to the brand’s popular tagline, her first viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” and her followers who crowdsourced their collective moniker based on the song title.

“I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl!” Ice Spice, recently named as an Adweek Creative 100 honoree, said in a statement. “The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too.”





Playing up his superfan persona and his Massachusetts accent, Affleck brainstorms with Ice Spice in new ad.

Dunkin’ posted its own sneak peek on Instagram, with a photo of a Munchkin wearing an Ice Spice “Princess” necklace, with the caption, “Putting the ice in pumpkin spice.”

Pumpkin spice szn

The beverage is, as advertised, a mashup of the chain’s pumpkin-flavored donut holes and its frozen coffee, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. It’s the first time Dunkin’ has blended a baked good into a drink, which the brand says will be “reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake.”

“Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately,” according to Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s CMO, who noted that the two celebrities have created “a collaboration you never knew you needed.”





‘I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl,’ Ice Spice says.

To roll out the product, Affleck returns for the third time as a high-profile Dunkin’ pitchman, following his Super Bowl commercial in February with his wife Jennifer Lopez that hit the top trending spot on YouTube and boosted social conversations around the brand by 837%, per Meltwater.

A sequel in April had Affleck taking a dig at his friend-colleague Matt Damon, further developing his Dunkin’-loving persona with a pronounced Massachusetts accent.

Those spots, plus the new ad, come from Affleck’s production company Artists Equity, which now has an official relationship as one of the agencies on the brand’s roster. Affleck has taken a hands-on role in the creative process, developing and writing the spots and directing with newcomer Beedy for the Ice Spice commercial.

CREDITS:

Agency, Production Company & Post-Production: Artists Equity

Brand: Dunkin’

Jill Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer

Chris Beijar, VP, Integrated Marketing Communication

Briana Appel, Manager, Integrated Marketing Communication

Yvette Yetra, Assoc Manager, Integrated Marketing Communication

Brigette Buckner, Director, Public Relations

Molly Mills, Senior Director, Field Marketing

Kemma Kefalas, Director, Brand Engagement, Integrated Marketing Communication

Sarah Schlesinger, Assistant Brand Engagement Manager, Integrated Marketing Communication

Marykate Lampron, Senior Manager, Integration & Connections Planning

Caroline Fowler, Senior Manager, Media Strategy & Planning