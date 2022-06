Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

The Meta Avatars Store will open its “doors” in Canada, Mexico, Thailand and the U.S. next week, enabling people to dress their avatars for Facebook, Instagram and Messenger in digital outfits from fashion brands Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne.