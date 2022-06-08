Savage X Fenty Goes Vibrant With Second Pride Collection

Learn how to adapt to new shopping habits, create stand-out brand experiences and drive long-term business growth at Commerce Week . Join discussions with leaders at New Balance , Wayfair , Rent the Runway and more, July 26–28 in NYC. Register before June 27 to save on your pass .

Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty lingerie and sleepwear brand has always embraced inclusivity by offering extensive options for a wide range of sizes and body types. These values made it a natural fit for creating a line themed to Pride, which it did in 2021. Now, the brand is continuing its commitment to LGBTQ+ communities with a second Pride collection.