Augmented Reality

Meta Begins Rolling Out 3D Avatars Across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger

Tweaks were implemented to make their look more realistic

Meta teamed up with the NFL to enable people to outfit their Avatars in the colors of the two teams that will battle it out in the Big GameMeta
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

1 hour ago

Meta Monday detailed several updates to Avatars across its various platforms.

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Super Bowl

Twitter to Display Select Fans’ Tweets on LED Roof of SoFi Stadium During Super Bowl 56

By David Cohen

kevin hart shopping

Super Bowl

Shop Like a VIP With Kevin Hart at Sam’s Club in First-Ever Super Bowl Spot

By Lisa Lacy

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

TikTok Shares Black History Month Initiatives

By David Cohen

Chat & Messaging

Messenger Kids: How to Use Your QR Code

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All


Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right


Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

You Might Like


Changes Across Retail, Publishing and TV Will Deliver More for Advertisers and Consumers in 2022

By Maureen Noonan


First-Party Data Is Great, But It’s Not Enough

By Rob Armstrong, VP of Product, Eyeota


Are You Having ‘The Privacy Talk’ With Your Marketing Partners?

By Foursquare


Research: The Intersection of Physical and Digital Commerce

By Inmar Intelligence