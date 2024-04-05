#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Food sharing etiquette can be a challenge for couples and friends alike. McDonald’s U.K. and agency Leo Burnett are playing up that drama by introducing a “Pre-Nug Agreement” for sharing nuggets fairly.

A four-minute film, directed by Tom Speers through production company Smuggler, features reality TV show-style interviews with four duos who have decided to promise to share their Chicken McNuggets together forever.

The goofy spot runs the gamut of genre archetypes, with revelations of infidelity, a senior couple looking to rekindle their spontaneity, two longtime friends dealing with concerns about a new girlfriend coming between them, and a sharing relationship that seems doomed to fail.

The ad directs consumers to McDonald’s Instagram account, where they can use a filter to sign their own Pre-Nug Agreement and share it on Instagram Stories from April 5-12 to be entered in a sweepstakes awarding 4,000 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points through the app.

Fueling the gossip engine

Communications agency Ready10 teased the campaign by enlisting Millie Court, the 2021 winner of reality show Love Island, to post a photo on her social media channels on April 4 that appeared to show her leaving a law office holding a prenuptial agreement.

Tabloid newspaper The Mirror published a story about the rumors that Court was marrying her fellow winner Liam Reardon. However, sharp-eyed fans noted that the law office was named Mac & Donald LTD. Court put the rumors to rest on April 5 by sharing a video of her signing a “pre-nug” with her best friend and fellow Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows.

“Sharing McNuggets has always been a contentious issue, and bringing on board Chloe and Millie meant we were able to bring this insight to life in a relatable way for McDonald’s customers,” Ready10 managing partner Kate Addy said in a statement. “We’re excited to see this campaign shared by our community and call out who they feel is their McNugget type on paper.”

The campaign corresponds with a nationwide discount on McNuggets, with pre-nug agreements appearing in national print ads and on tray liners in restaurants.