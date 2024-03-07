#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

We may be living in the golden age of options for below-the-waist grooming. Gone are the days of scissors and a carefully balanced mirror; today’s consumers have tools designed specifically for the job. Destigmatizing discussion around male groin grooming, however, still takes a little finesse.

Looking to expand the conversation with humor, male grooming company Manscaped released an ad promoting its Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra product. Created by agency Pereira O’Dell, the oddball spot introduces viewers to an ordinary man navigating everyday activities, such as going for a jog, attending a wedding or floating in a hot tub.

All the while, two unruly miniature versions of himself bounce along, itching and adjusting their overgrown hair and beards. Everything changes when the man discovers Manscaped, which helps him get his “boys” under control with a full shave.

Let’s hear it for the boys

The campaign continues Manscaped’s mission to destigmatize male groin grooming, a goal that has been prominent in previous work. The new spot will run on connected TV and social media.

The brand will also release an augmented reality filter via TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram to give fans a glimpse of what two hip-height versions of themselves might look like and show a variety of scaping styles to try.

“We believe it’s time to normalize open conversations about personal care, especially when it comes to grooming below the waist,” Marcelo Kertesz, chief marketing officer at Manscaped, said in a statement. “Both the campaign and the AR filter drive home the idea that grooming can be expressive, fun and even interactive.”