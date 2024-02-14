Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

This Valentine’s Day, Dunkin’ is celebrating Ben Affleck’s pop star dreams—and his wife Jennifer Lopez‘s willingness to put up with his antics—by dropping a single from his new band, the DunKings.

The brand released an extended cut of its Super Bowl ad, which introduced the DunKings, alongside a full version of their song, “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart.” Since airing during Super Bowl 58 Feb. 11, Dunkin’s commercial has proved popular among viewers, ranking second on the USA Today Ad Meter.

The song continues a campaign that began earlier this month at the Grammy Awards, with a Dunkin’ ad in which Affleck decides to become a pop singer like his wife. The self-aware spot played on a meme mocking Affleck for looking bored at the 2023 Grammys while sitting beside Lopez.

The Super Bowl ad sees Affleck relentlessly pursue that dream, with his best friend, Matt Damon, reluctantly going along with it. In the four-minute extended cut, rapper Jack Harlow fails to persuade Affleck to listen to his inner voice of reason, and the actor storms into Lopez’s recording studio to debut his boy band.

Lopez is unimpressed with the song Affleck performs with the help of Damon and former National Football League star Tom Brady, both of whom sport matching DunKings jumpsuits.

“Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart” was written by Artists Equity’s vice president and executive creative director, Brandon Pierce, under his artist/songwriter moniker, Beedy, and produced by The Kids Are Lucky. Artists Equity—co-founded by Affleck and Damon, along with Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners—has previously created other Dunkin’ ads starring Affleck as a drive-thru worker and collaborating with rapper Ice Spice.

Dunkin’ also extended its Super Bowl campaign by selling the track suits and bucket hats that the DunKings wear in the ad. They have since sold out online, although the track pants and tumblers are still available for preorder.

And on Feb. 12, Dunkin’ launched a limited-edition DunKings menu, including an iced coffee topped with sweet cold foam and cinnamon sugar based on Affleck’s go-to order and the Munchkins skewer Damon is seen with in the film.