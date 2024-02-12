Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Super Bowl fans rated State Farm’s ad featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as he fails to comply with a director’s line reading note as their favorite Super Bowl spot for 2024, according to the USA Today Ad Meter.

The “Like a Good Neighbaaa” ad saw Schwarzenegger playing his action-hero persona as Agent State Farm while being unable to deliver the word “neighbor” due to his famously thick Austrian accent. After several failed attempts, the director comes up with a solution that reunites Arnie with his Twins and Junior co-star, Danny DeVito.

“We thought the biggest, most-watched event of the year is apropos for what we’re trying to accomplish,” said State Farm chief marketing officer Kristyn Cook. “I think it’s just about the flexibility of what we’re trying to accomplish: This year, it’s all about that iconic slogan, and we are striving to make it even more famous than what it is.”

The USA Today Ad Meter, which has over 160,000 panelist registrations, rated this year’s crop of big game ads from Feb. 7 through 12. Ads eligible to be rated aired during the game from kickoff to the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The scoring saw one as the lowest rating and 10 as the highest.

State Farm topped the list with the highest average rating of 6.68, beating Dunkin’s Ben Affleck starring and directed spot in second place with a score of 6.52.

“For 36 years, USA Today Ad Meter continues to be the leading platform to gauge consumer sentiment around Super Bowl commercials,” said Kelly Andresen, president of USA Today national sales at Gannett. “Congratulations to State Farm for taking home the winning 2024 Ad Meter spot.”

According to the panelists, the top five ads this year were:

1. State Farm, “Like a Good Neighbaaa,” 6.68

2. Dunkin’, “The DunKings,” 6.52

3. Kia, “Perfect 10 | The Kia EV9,” 6.36

4. Uber Eats, “Worth Remembering,” 6.26

5. National Football League, “Born to Play,” 6.23

The complete list of the 36th USA Today Ad Meter results, including previous winners, can be found at the dedicated website.

Votes will continue to be cast until noon ET Feb. 16 as part of the USA Today Ad Meter Replay ratings, which is another measurement tool that awards commercials across different categories including comedic, inspirational and best celebrity cameos.

Supporting this year’s Ad Meter were behind-the-scenes interviews with celebrity guests such as Jason Derulo, Hines Ward, Kris Jenner and Chris Pratt, which were featured across the USA Today network, including its own branded platforms, as well as Xumo, The Roku Channel, Amazon News, Tubi and Samsung TV Plus.