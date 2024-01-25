Dolby Duets With J.Lo for Its First Global Campaign 

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

For its first global campaign, which premiered during the most watched National Football League Divisional Playoff game in history, Dolby Laboratories called (in) an audible (experience) with “Jenny From the Block.”

In “Love More Jennifer Lopez,” the multihyphenate star famously known as J.Lo dances it out with commuters stuck in traffic “vibing” to her new single, “Can’t Get Enough,” from the Dolby Atmos system in their Mercedes-Benz.

Produced in-house by Dolby and shot by Grammy Award-nominated director Colin Tilley, the mini-music video pays homage to Lopez’s 2002 smash hit, “Jenny From the Block,” while also feeling reminiscent of the famed freeway dance number in the opening scene of 2016 movie La La Land.

In a feat of cross-promotional prowess, the spot manages to highlight the brand’s partnership with Mercedes; Lopez’s single; her forthcoming album, This Is Me … Now; and its Amazon Original film companion piece, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story—all in the span of 71 seconds.

The album—Lopez’s first in a decade—and the film will be released in tandem Feb. 16, with the latter streaming globally on Prime Video. The album, film and select models of the automaker’s vehicles use Dolby’s Atmos technology, with the film also using the brand’s Vision technology.

The ad—which debuted during the second quarter of the nail-biting matchup Jan. 27 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, which drew an audience of over 50 million viewers—is running across broadcast, digital and social channels. It will also run outside of the U.S. in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, India and other regions.

Playing it by ear with consumers

Lopez is the latest artist to duet with the immersive entertainment company for its “Love More in Dolby” campaign, the brand’s first global marketing effort in its nearly 60-year history. The campaign initially kicked off in November 2023 with a spot starring Ed Sheeran.

Dolby senior vice president and chief marketing officer Todd Pendleton tells Adweek that for the brand—with technology spanning film, music, TV, sports and gaming—offering consumers “the transformative immersive experience” of its systems is a key goal of its international efforts.

“When we were in the ideation phase of ‘Love More in Dolby,’ one of our top goals was to create a campaign with a global lens from the start. Dolby is a global company with customers, creative partners and consumers spread across the world, and we wanted to ensure that the campaign would be culturally relevant across all our markets,” said Pendleton.

The J.Lo effect

In partnering with Lopez—a brand in her own right, with global appeal—Dolby found a relationship rooted in synergy.

“There was quite a bit of serendipity in how quickly the partnership formed and, ultimately, the content we created together,” Pendleton said. “For example, the storyline behind This Is Me … Now: A Love Story focuses on love and true connection. With our campaign tagline and ethos being ‘Love More in Dolby,’ you can’t write it any better than that.”

The campaign has already inspired Lopez’s fans to create and share “then and now” video content on social, juxtaposing the former Fly Girl’s moves in the new spot with its 22-year-old predecessor.

“What separates a good from great campaign is tapping into cultural moments that consumers care about,” Pendleton added. “For us, it was critical that we launched both chapters of the campaign around key moments that were very special to both these artists and their fans, which happened to be the launch of their latest albums.”