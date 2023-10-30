Art and Copy: An Advertising Poem

Subscribe to Adweek’s Europe News Update for trending news, inspiring creativity and strategic insights every Thursday.

Editor’s Note: The following is a short poem by Tony Award-winning poet Lemon Andersen, shared at the 4A’s Foundation MAIP’s Golden Gala on Oct. 23, 2023. Here, Andersen pens a poem to young people about the power of art in advertising, especially in ad agencies. The poem has been briefly edited for clarity.

Only The Poets by which I mean

all artists,

Are finally the only people

who know the truth about us

Only the artists can speak

to this complex world through design when it feels so perilous

Only art can conduct advertorials

Into the very depths of ourselves

execute ‘em as a holiday displays

and watch freedom fly off the shelves

Only art can paint pictures,

stretch the canvas

shape vertical trends

evoke horizontal change

interchange our digital palettes

to show true diversity has range

You can be Latin American,

American Latin, Asiatic African Black

you can be an Eastern Asian

who represents pride above all things

and only artists will have your back

Art can promote bold

significant messages above the fold,

entertain billions of impressions

so authentic stories get told

Real voices speak to the buying

strength of our community,

where there resides an artist

whose voice should be the first to speak

this dignifies equal opportunity

Art whispers loudly

into the kaleidoscope

of the human conditions

Art can take the spirit

of a rusted child’s violin

to a local agency

hires them as a musician.

Art creates economic justice

moves corporate steel mountains

drafts disruptive print ads,

Art can chicken scratch

global campaigns

from the imagination of

of a grandmother’s notepad

Art motivates, demonstrates,

threads bridges,

opens solitary doors

lights our freeways with love

and verbs

wraps it high upon a billboard

Art can leggo the Eggo of egos

Pop the Tart off an influencer’s reach

Art can make a timeless slogan

Jingle like a Bushwick church bell

And that’s something you can’t teach

You have to feel it bend genres,

shift paradigms

make it move media-based truth

So it inspires people in power

to imagine art

replacing gun banners

with perennial street flowers

I tell kids

art is the hammer

you are the carpenter

learn to master your tool

bang out as many ideas

nail the old rags

of your sister’s dress to the wall

fashion it, make it look cool

I tell young athletes

art continues to play sports

when you can

no longer play the fields.

there are ways to compete

through strategy,

writing X’s and O’s

For your father’s favorite automobiles

And they ask me, Professor Lemon,

OG lem

where do I Imagine

where do I even start,

where do I even go

to create this kind of Art?

I tell ‘em steal everything.

Without Chuck Wepner,

Sylvester Stallone

would have never created Rocky

Steal everything. Everywhere.

That’s why they call it copy

Copy Wieden + Kennedy’s origins

copy how low-budget radio spots work

learn how Agencies run

from small boutiques to the Omnicoms

High Execs to mail clerks

Study the Team Epiphany’s, SpringHill’s,

the 72andSunny’s,

put the same effort into low-scale spots

you would for Super Bowl Ads

with endless money

Copy the DDBs and the BBDOs

watch Leo Burnett’s numbers

over the last century

see how their accounts vastly increased

Copy MullenLowe’s Mantra

and believe you’re a different beast.

Copy all the copywriting you can find

script your own distinctive voice

grab a friend who draws comics

make them your art director

be the Ogilvy to his Van Gogh

Come with a Lofi 808

Give your manifestos a Nas Flow

Copy every idea, good or Bad,

find thousands of ways to fuel

an execution and spark it.

Cause the greatest idea

is the one that can change the world.

This is how you market.