Everybody knows Kim Kardashian. She has 334 million followers on Instagram and charges $1.69 million per post on the platform.

However, there’s a twist: According to our research, only 1% of her followers react to her posts by giving likes and leaving comments. The lower the engagement rate (ER), the fewer of her followers actually see what she posts. It means that only 15 million to 20 million people see her in their feeds and stories.

At the same time, fashion and lifestyle nanoinfluencers—social media users with followings ranging from 1,000 to 10,000—in the United States mostly have higher ER (12% on average) and are very likely to agree to several stories included in their contract. They are often considered experts or enthusiasts in specific niches. Consequently, it leads to them having a hyper-targeted audience, sharing the same passion for a particular subject and wanting to learn from them.

Due to their smaller followings, nanoinfluencers tend to engage in deeper conversations, build trust and establish a strong rapport with their subscribers. This authenticity often translates into higher engagement rates and a more efficient impact on the purchasing decisions of their audience. The real trick is knowing where to start.

Real endorsements by real people

A recent report by Influencer Marketing Hub shows that 39% of brands see nanoinfluencers as their preferred marketing partners. At the same time, only 19% of brands want to work with macro influencers (100,000 to 1 million followers) and just 12% prioritize collaborations with celebrity bloggers.

The pool of brands embracing influencers with smaller followings includes such big names as MAC Cosmetics and Dove. On Instagram, MAC eagerly reposts beauty bloggers with less than 10,000 followers if they use MAC products and tag the brand. This tactic allows nanoinfluencers to be seen and appreciated while rewarding their brand loyalty to MAC.

As for Dove, the beauty brand collaborated with nanoinfluencers when promoting the launch of its new Exfoliating Body Polish. It has become a huge part of Dove’s brand DNA to celebrate regular, non-celebrity women. The company’s partnering with nanoinfluencers is a natural step in that direction.

Another reason behind nanoinfluencers’ appeal to business is their cost-effectiveness. Rates are typically more affordable compared to macro or celebrity influencers. Thus, businesses can collaborate with multiple nanoinfluencers for the same budget that is usually needed to partner with one influencer who has a bigger following.

Nonetheless, to make the most out of your marketing campaign, choose nanoinfluencers to work with thoughtfully. Here are five steps to find the best nanoinfluencer for your business:

Identify nanoinfluencers focused on your niche

Nanoinfluencers are most often focused on a particular topic or interest as an enthusiast or expert, be it a specific industry, brand or something else. Search for the ones whose interests lie in the same sphere as your business. For example, a sportswear brand can turn to a fitness blogger, or go even narrower and opt for a devoted runner.

To start the process, do some research, either manually or with the help of specialized influencer marketing platforms that assess potential efficiency and campaign results.

Leverage micro communities and events

Take note of both online and offline micro communities or niche interest groups relevant to your business. These can take the form of book clubs, conferences, local markets, activist groups, thematic educational events, Facebook groups, etc.

In some instances, the nanoinfluencers are part of or even lead such an association. Attend or sponsor events related to your industry. There, you may meet nanoinfluencers who are active in the area of your business.

Evaluate engagement and authenticity

Nanoinfluencers may have a smaller following than macro influencers, but they should be assessed just the same prior to collaborating with them. Analyze their content, comments, likes and shares to gauge their authenticity and the level of interaction they have with their audience.

Genuine engagement is crucial for effective promotion. Look for nanoinfluencers who consistently receive meaningful interactions from their followers. It indicates their ability to influence and engage their audience effectively.

Be purposeful when working with influencer platforms

Agencies can provide great advice about collaborating with influencers that stems from hard-earned experience and expertise in the space. Remember, though, that it’s a partnership, and you still need to do some work for it to achieve the best results possible. Usually, it means delivering a clear brief with the objectives of your campaign, statement of work, description of the product and the target audience profile.

Measure KPIs

Collaborating with influencers is not just about creating pleasing and appealing content. It’s about numbers and efficiency as well. Don’t overlook the necessity of measuring and assessing key performance indicators.

KPIs are the same for influencers of all sizes. However, you may prioritize some of them above others depending on the goals of the campaign (awareness vs. engagement).

There are still individuals who are impressed by the big following of macro influencers and celebrity bloggers. But for businesses, nanoinfluencers may be a more beneficial asset due to better engagement rates and more reasonable fees. Besides, they are not yet spoiled by the attention of big brands and highly value each collaboration. It’s important, though, to find the ones that align with your business vision and goals in order to achieve the best results and avoid disappointment.