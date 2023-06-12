Advice for Brands Working With Creators, From Creators

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Last month at Adweek’s Social Media Week event, we caught up with creators and brand executives to discuss the elements of a successful partnership.
When it comes to a successful brand partnership with creators, everyone agreed that authenticity is key.
“You have to just be cool,” said actor and creator Boman Martinez-Reid.
“You need to understand what the creator’s audience and community is like,” added fellow creator Youssef Hasweh.
For more advice and examples of successful partnerships, watch the video below.