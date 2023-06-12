Advice for Brands Working With Creators, From Creators

Last month at Adweek’s Social Media Week event, we caught up with creators and brand executives to discuss the elements of a successful partnership.

When it comes to a successful brand partnership with creators, everyone agreed that authenticity is key.

“You have to just be cool,” said actor and creator Boman Martinez-Reid.

“You need to understand what the creator’s audience and community is like,” added fellow creator Youssef Hasweh.

For more advice and examples of successful partnerships, watch the video below.