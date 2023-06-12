Creativity x Culture

Advice for Brands Working With Creators, From Creators

From the essential elements of a successful partnership to what inspires them

Bashel Lewis with background of TikTok videos
'The most essential element is making sure that you’re giving the creator creative agency,' said social strategist Bashel Lewis. Adweek
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci
By Breana Mallamaci

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Last month at Adweek’s Social Media Week event, we caught up with creators and brand executives to discuss the elements of a successful partnership.

When it comes to a successful brand partnership with creators, everyone agreed that authenticity is key.

“You have to just be cool,” said actor and creator Boman Martinez-Reid.

“You need to understand what the creator’s audience and community is like,” added fellow creator Youssef Hasweh.

For more advice and examples of successful partnerships, watch the video below.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci is the director of video and an animator at Adweek. She enjoys making spreadsheets in her spare time for fun.

Recommended articles