72andSunny's NFL Partnership Keeps on Running

CANNES, France—72andSunny’s partnership with the NFL took off this year with “Run With It.” The spot, which was one of Adweek’s top picks of the game, featured flag football quarterback Diana Flores running through a gauntlet of NFL players and sports legends.

Four months later, the campaign continued here in Cannes as Flores, Vanita Krouch and dozens of other current and former pro athletes converged on Sport Beach, home of the Stagwell group of agencies.

Adweek caught up with Flores and 72andSunny’s Damaune Journey about the campaign, what’s next for Flag Football and 72’s partnership with the NFL.

Editor: Malinda DiPasquale

