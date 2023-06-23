Sports Marketing

72andSunny's NFL Partnership Keeps on Running

2023 Super Bowl campaign 'Run With It' comes to Cannes

Saquon Barkley and Diana Flores during a flag football game at Stagwell Sport Beach.Richard Bord/Getty Images for Stagwell
Headshot of Chris Ariens
By Chris Ariens

 

CANNES, France—72andSunny’s partnership with the NFL took off this year with “Run With It.” The spot, which was one of Adweek’s top picks of the game, featured flag football quarterback Diana Flores running through a gauntlet of NFL players and sports legends.

Four months later, the campaign continued here in Cannes as Flores, Vanita Krouch and dozens of other current and former pro athletes converged on Sport Beach, home of the Stagwell group of agencies.

Adweek caught up with Flores and 72andSunny’s Damaune Journey about the campaign, what’s next for Flag Football and 72’s partnership with the NFL.

Editor: Malinda DiPasquale

Headshot of Chris Ariens

Chris Ariens

Chris Ariens is Adweek's editorial director.

