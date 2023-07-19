You Think We Live in a Barbie World Now? Just Wait

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

At the outset of 2023, Mattel’s evp and global head of Barbie and dolls, Lisa McKnight, had one goal for the year: make sure Barbie is “everywhere.”

Six months in, the veteran toy marketer has achieved fluorescent pink ubiquity. Barbie, the movie, is everywhere, and it’s everything.

It’s Margot Robbie in luminous Versace on the cover of Vogue. It’s the meme-esque selfie generator where anyone can be Barbie (or Ken). It’s the life-size Airbnb Malibu Dreamhouse. It’s an OPI nail color. It’s Pinkberry’s latest frozen yogurt range. It’s one of the other 100+ brand partnerships Mattel has brokered. It’s director Greta Gerwig causing a shortage of Rosco pink paint because she used so much on set.

The movie is slated to earn between $70 million and $80 million in its opening weekend, per Variety. According to analytics firm Comscore, it’s tracking well ahead of Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer on social, earning 1,071% more interactions across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok since January.

This movie will recontextualize the brand for the next decade. Lisa McKnight, global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel

This is Barbie’s world, and we’re just living in it—and not just for this summer.

McKnight is one of the architects who helped build it, along with a 100-strong global marketing team. Beyond the buzz of Gerwig’s Barbie Land, the movie is a significant long-term investment in the Barbie brand, one that Mattel hopes will help both sell dolls to kids and bring older audiences back into the fold.





Mattel has doubled down on brand partnerships to promote the movie and evoke nostalgia among Gen Z-ers and millennials. Pictured: The Impala in-line skates featured in the movie Warner Bros.

“This movie will recontextualize the brand for the next decade,” McKnight told Adweek. “It’s going to encourage people who have been removed from Barbie to re-engage and think more broadly about the brand.”

Beyond the buzz

In the run-up to the movie launch, it’s hard to untangle where Warner Bros.’ reported $100 million budget ends and where Barbie’s share of Mattel’s $534.3 million annual marketing spend begins. Both have generated Barbie-mania through social media campaigns and experiential marketing, such as the now famous Airbnb Dreamhouse.





Production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer were enlisted to build a life size dream house, to promote the movie. Listed on Airbnb by Ken, the stunt brought Gerwig’s fuchsia fantasy to life. Airbnb/Mattel

For its part, Mattel has doubled down on brand partnerships, teaming up with brands from Bumble to Burger King. In some of these instances, Mattel will be paid a flat licensing fee, while others will see the toy giant take a sales cut of 5% to 15%.

McKnight said Barbie’s licensing proposition had been “robust” for decades. “But the film allowed us to push it into a broader audience, and we definitely went deeper with more adult partners,” she added.

Each collaboration was developed with a local market in mind. In the U.K., partnerships with department store Selfridges and European retailer Zara have been heavily hyped. “Each partner has a unique angle,” McKnight said. “We’ve been timing all the releases strategically so there’s been a steady drumbeat of announcements in the run up to the film.”

The Barbie Movie will serve as the launchpad for Mattel’s pivot away from the cyclical toy-making business into a moviemaking multiverse. Similar movies based on properties such as Barney, Hot Wheels and He-Man are set to follow. It will also be a “long-tail” brand play for McKnight, which she hopes will drive “brand success for years to come.”

The premiere comes at a pivotal time. During the Covid lockdowns, Barbie reported its best sales since 2014, increasing 16% year-over-year to reach $1.3 billion in 2021. Since then, though, sales have declined.

The doll is still the top seller in the U.S., but in March Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz revealed its doll division (of which Barbie makes up the majority) had dipped 22% year-over-year globally to $306 million in the first three months of the year.

The Barbie teaser trailer caused a stir when it debuted, showcasing director Greta Gerwig’s hot-pink color palette Warner Bros.

Kreiz believes the film will drive meaningful extensions of the brand outside the toy aisle: “The cultural conversation around Barbie is only highlighting the importance of the brand,” he told investors earlier this year.

For McKnight, the success of the Barbie movie should translate commercially, i.e. dolls in boxes flying off shelves in the second half of 2023, but it’s much bigger than that. Barbie’s leap into live action is a strategic play aimed at getting Gen Z and millennial consumers to buy into Barbie as a lifestyle and ensure the cultural zeitgeist lives beyond the box office.

This demographic might not be playing with dolls, but they’re certainly buying into the “Barbiecore” aesthetic that’s exploded over the last six months, whether it’s painting their nails in OPI’s High Barbie shade, boarding the plane with a Béis x Barbie hot pink carry-on or or tucking into a California Dreamin’ sandwich at the Malibu Barbie café in New York.





The “Malibu Barbie Cafe” experience transports diners back to 1970s Malibu with a sea of “poptimistic” Barbie colours and a menu from Masterchef finalist Becky Brown. Barbie Malibu Cafe

“Barbie is more than a doll,” McKnight added. “She’s a lifestyle, a spirit, an attitude. We want fans of all ages to engage with the brand.”

McKnight also revealed that social media sentiment and brand metrics so far have been “wildly, wildly positive.” The brand will also closely track its long-tail ROI and sales to monitor the impact of the film.

“What’s been interesting to see is re-engagement from fans that haven’t been as close to the brand in recent years, especially in the 20-something range,” she said. “They’re rediscovering the brand. … There’s a nostalgic and fashion-forward aspect to it.”

Barbie, she said, has already seen a huge uplift in its social following and traffic to its ecommerce and DTC channels: “We’ll be capturing these audiences and continuing to keep them engaged with bespoke programs,” she said.

Taking Barbie out of the box

“As a company, we’ve wanted to create a Barbie film for decades,” admitted McKnight, saying Mattel was waiting for the right partners to come along.

McKnight first met the movie’s star—and executive producer—Margot Robbie in 2018 when the I, Tonya star toured the Mattel Imagination Center in El Segundo, Calif. with her company LuckyChap Productions.

The marketer introduced Robbie to Barbie’s brand purpose—to “inspire the limitless opportunities of girls”—and the craft behind the doll. “She was fascinated and engaged,” McKnight said, “so we stayed close all the while.”





Margot Robbie, who stars as Barbie, first toured Barbie’s HQ with her production hat on in 2018. Warner Bros.

Mattel invited LuckyChap and Robbie to Barbie’s 60th anniversary party in 2019. By then, Mattel Films had been cemented, a studio founded to develop movies based on the toymaker’s franchises.

Gerwig signed on as director shortly afterward, in tow with co-writer and partner Noah Baumbach. The rest is history.

As well as having the best creative minds in the business attached to the movie, Mattel also wanted to make sure the brand was in a strong place before it launched its coveted IP into the Hollywood stratosphere.

Prior to meeting Robbie, McKnight—who has worked at Mattel for over two decades—spent the prior 10 years modernizing and evolving Barbie from a brand and product standpoint.

From Product Marketer to Movie Maestro

How Barbie’s top marketer worked with Hollywood talent to bring the brand to life on screen:

Venturing into film production could bolster sales for Barbie’s owner Mattel amid a tough climate and the closure of major toy retailer Toys “R” Us.

Since launching Mattel Films in 2018, which is being overseen by Academy Award-nominated producer Robbie Brenner, the toymaker has been plotting how to turn its properties into successful movies. The Barbie movie will be the litmus test for how this translates to brand, and ultimately business, success.

After helping Barbie find her way back to relevance, McKnight—a Mattel vet since 1998—found herself pivoting from product marketer to movie marketer overnight. She told Adweek that it was a “thrill and a learning curve” to work alongside Gerwig and Baumbach to help tell Barbie’s story.

“I’ve stayed at Mattel for over 20 years because there’s always been a new challenge, and getting close to the filmmaking process has been fascinating. I’m by no means an expert, as a marketer I knew my lane—we were there to provide brand notes, not storytelling notes.”

She played a key role in offering guidance in how to translate the brand into the initial draft of the movie, taking the producers behind the scenes and immersing them in the brand history, delving into Barbie’s fashion archives and sharing the highs and lows.

Knight revealed: “The marketing team has been reviewing scripts and providing notes. We visited the set multiple times and provided source material for the Dreamhouse, and throughout filming we provided inspiration for the fashion you see on a lot of the characters.”

“It’s been a spectacular process, highly collaborative,” she added. “At the same time, we’ve trusted [Gerwig] with the story—it’s just been inspired by us.”

In 2014, Barbie’s sales had fallen consistently year-over-year since 2011. Seeking “playback” (Mattel speak for market research), McKnight said her team found parents were failing to see the purpose or value of the brand. Barbie’s body was also “a blocker,” she said. “She was polarizing, and we needed to migrate that conversation.”

And so in 2016, McKnight spearheaded Barbie’s overhaul, which saw a diverse range of body shapes and skin tones introduced to the collection for the first time in its history to ensure it was “more reflective of the world girls see around them.”





McKnight re-engineered the Barbie brand in 2016, focusing on empowerment and representation. The range now boasts nine body types, 35 skin tones and 94 hairstyles. Mattel

She began to market Barbie as more than just a doll; she would become a symbol, one that encouraged girls to push beyond traditional stereotypes to achieve their dreams. This was bolstered by an animated series on YouTube that saw Barbie take on the role of vlogger and unpack issues including racism. Parents, meanwhile, have been targeted by campaigns focused on the social and emotional benefits of doll play through research with the likes of Cardiff University.

“As we look back, we appreciate that the foundations of the brand had never been stronger or more relevant because of the work we’d been doing to evolve it,” McKnight said. “I don’t think we would have attracted filmmakers like [Robbie] and [Gerwig] if we hadn’t been doing that work.”

Abandoning Barbie’s problematic plastic perfection in favor of inclusivity has resulted in a diverse product range with 175 different dolls with varying skin tones, hair types and body shapes.





Issa Rae plays the role of President Barbie in the film. Warner Bros.

There’s a Barbie with vitiligo and a Ken that uses a wheelchair. In 2022, Barbie released a doll wearing a hijab, modeled on Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. More recently, it debuted its first ever doll with Down syndrome in partnership with the U.S. National Down Syndrome Society.

This spectrum of diversity is reflected in the movie. While Robbie might be the lead Barbie, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa play various versions of Barbie and Ken.

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic

Sarah Greenwood, the film’s set designer, has been praised for deep diving into what she described as Barbie’s “perfectly fake color-saturated world,” which retains many of the quirks and physical limitations as the toy version.

Barbie’s marketing team had already created a strong identity they could pass on to the filmmakers, said McKnight, with the same design elements (read: pink, pink, pink) have played out consistently in the marketing for the movie.

“We’ve been leaning into the Barbiecore trend,” the marketer enthused, “and there have been key visual design elements we’ve been repeating across platforms in our executions, so that it’s immediately recognizable as Barbie.”

All this feeds into the idea of the brand being a fashion and lifestyle choice, beyond its plastic toys.

With Viva Magenta reigning as Pantone’s color of the year for 2023, McKnight noted the tone is especially resonating right now. “It’s positive, it’s joyful, and from a tonal standpoint that’s what we wanted to make sure we were hitting on too.”

Alex Wilson, global executive creative director at agency Amplify, which works with clients including Pinterest, hailed Warner Bros. and Mattel’s marketing mix as a much needed shake-up for the movie marketing industry.

“What the marketing approach of the Barbie movie has done is to allow Barbie and her world to turn up in every conceivable genre and interest, from fashion to travel, lifestyle, gaming and food,” he said, describing it as “world building.”





The marketing team has leaned heavily into the joyous “Barbiecore” trend that has taken over food, fashion, gaming and more. Mattel

“The campaign has created deeper connections with a broader audience beyond those people who played with the toys themselves,” he added. “What was once considered product placement has shifted to ‘product protagonist’ and with this approach the future for Mattel’s IP projects is an exciting one.”

At the time of interview, McKnight had seen the movie six times and found something new each time. She’s now gearing up for Barbie’s 65th birthday celebrations next year.

“We’ve kept some initiatives back because we think they’re better suited to that,” she teased. “We don’t want to lose fans post-movie. This is about building a long-term relationship we can sustain.”

With 65 candles to blow out next year, it’s going to be another busy one for Barbie—or, for those who have known her since 1959, Barbara Millicent Roberts.

As for Barbie’s marketing team, it might be time to stock up on that pink paint.