Barbie Turns the World Pink With AR Snapchat Lenses

To promote the Barbie movie, premiering July 21, Warner Bros. Discovery and Snapchat launched an augmented reality campaign featuring virtual clothing try-on and worldwide Landmarker experiences in the Snapchat app.

The Barbie AR lens allows people to virtually try on costumes inspired by the film in augmented reality. There are multiple options inspired by the clothes that stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling wear in the film.





In addition to this lens, the campaign will virtually transform real-world landmarks in AR with Barbie’s pink and pastel colors using Snapchat’s Landmarkers technology, which allows companies to create AR experiences that are available in specific geographical areas.

On June 30, Barbie-themed Landmarkers launched at the Statue of Liberty in New York, the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

In July, AR experiences will be launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, Tower Bridge in London, the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

“Warner Bros. Discovery is executing a phenomenal marketing campaign for Barbie, and we’re excited to have Snapchat AR be a part of it,” said Ryan Gordon, manager of Entertainment Advertiser Solutions at Snap. “The Barbie source material and color palette is clearly integral to the film, and we wanted to reflect that in these virtual experiences for Snapchatters.

“Creating the Barbie Land version of iconic landmarks around the world and giving people the opportunity to try on outfits from the movie was a natural fit for Snapchat, and a perfect way to bring Barbie to our global audience of over 750 million [monthly active users].”