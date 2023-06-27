Your Next Airbnb Stay Could Be at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

First came Barbie, and then came her Dreamhouse. Toy company Mattel introduced Barbie’s home, a ranch house in Malibu, in 1962, three years after launching the doll. It has since taken on various styles to reflect the times, like a bohemian townhouse in the 1970s and a bubble-gum pink mansion in the 1990s.

Now, ahead of the release of the Barbie movie on July 21, a few lucky guests can stay in the real-life version of the Dreamhouse through Airbnb. The life-size Dreamhouse is located in Malibu, Calif., and the lucky travelers will get to stay there for free.





Barbie’s Dreamhouse on Airbnb is hosted by Ken, who’s put his own twist on the pink mansion Airbnb

Barbie’s Airbnb Dreamhouse resembles the toy pink mansion, with panoramic views of the beach. It will be available for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and 22. Bookings open on July 17.

The Airbnb “host” is Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend, who has put his own twist on the storied home by kitting it out with his cowboy accessories, guitars, games and rollerblades, “because I literally go nowhere without them,” he writes in the listing.





Guests of the Dreamhouse can sample a piece from Barbie’s wardrobe Airbnb

Guests at the pink mansion will be able to access Barbie’s wardrobe, learn line dancing on the outdoor disco dance floor, perform a sunset serenade on Ken’s guitar, relax by the pool and take home “a piece of the Kendom” with a set of yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboard.

As part of the activation, Airbnb said it will make a one-time donation to nonprofit Save the Children “to honor girls’ empowerment.”





Take a ride on Ken’s horse while at the Dreamhouse? Sure, why not. Airbnb

The Barbie Dreamhouse on Airbnb is the latest in a flurry of marketing activity leading up to the film premiere. Other highlights have included a Barbie-themed Xbox console, a limited-edition collection of Barbie shoes and accessories through retailer Aldo, a Barbie Land Berry Pink flavor at frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry, and a Barbie fashion collection at retailer Forever 21.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the live-action Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll, who has an existential crisis and ventures into the real world.