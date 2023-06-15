Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Eric Yaverbaum can still remember the pale look on his client’s face.
It was 1994, and Yaverbaum was handling public relations for Ikea. The Swedish home-furnishings giant had expanded to the United States a decade earlier. Feeling confident it had a good read on the American public, the company decided to roll out an ad called “Dining Room Table.” The 30-second spot featured two middle-aged men (“We’ve been together about three years,” said one) shopping for a dining set.
It