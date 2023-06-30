Why Ally Financial Is Growing the Racing Space With NASCAR

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In a special episode of Champions of Change, host Mollie Cahillane joined Ally CMO Andrea Brimmer and the Ally team on the ground at the Ally 400 NASCAR race in Nashville.

Back in the first episode of the season, Cahillane asked Brimmer to explain the appeal of car racing, and Brimmer delivered. Hear why Ally partnered with NASCAR and how the company is working to make the sport more inclusive, plus details on the company’s sponsorship of driver Alex Bowman.

Also hear about Ally’s latest initiatives in women’s sports, including an update on the 50/50 pledge, why a partnership with Disney was the right move and the company’s plans for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. And as Pride Month comes to an end, learn how Ally shows up for the LGBTQ+ community year-round.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple podcasts or find it on Spotify.