Women in Sports

Why Ally Financial Is Growing the Racing Space With NASCAR

Plus, learn about the company’s latest initiatives in women’s sports and its World Cup campaign

Champions of Change podcast logo
Adweek
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In a special episode of Champions of Change, host Mollie Cahillane joined Ally CMO Andrea Brimmer and the Ally team on the ground at the Ally 400 NASCAR race in Nashville.

Back in the first episode of the season, Cahillane asked Brimmer to explain the appeal of car racing, and Brimmer delivered. Hear why Ally partnered with NASCAR and how the company is working to make the sport more inclusive, plus details on the company’s sponsorship of driver Alex Bowman.

image

Ally Financial CMO Andrea Brimmer on How a Deal With Disney Levels the Playing Field

Also hear about Ally’s latest initiatives in women’s sports, including an update on the 50/50 pledge, why a partnership with Disney was the right move and the company’s plans for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup. And as Pride Month comes to an end, learn how Ally shows up for the LGBTQ+ community year-round.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's senior TV reporter, covering the business of connected TV, streaming, measurement and sports media.

Recommended articles