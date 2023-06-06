Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Can a digital-only bank thrive in a physical-focused financial system? Ask Andrea Brimmer of Ally.

Founded in 2008, during the financial crisis, Ally defied the odds and transformed into a banking powerhouse. In 15 years, it gathered an impressive customer base of 11 million and achieved a staggering $138 billion in retail deposits. Currently ranked among the top 25 banks, Ally’s remarkable success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to a compelling value proposition and focus on meeting customer needs.

In this week’s episode, Brimmer divulges the secrets behind this extraordinary growth story with Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast in collaboration with Adweek. Brimmer highlights the importance of brand building within the banking space, the remarkable success story of Ally as a pioneering digital-only bank and how the company uses gamification to cultivate financial literacy.

Brimmer’s professional journey started at Cambell-Ewald Advertising, where she grew her career to ultimately serve as evp account director. In 2008, Brimmer started a fresh chapter in her professional life and took a position at Ally, eventually rising to the role of chief marketing and PR officer.

Her remarkable achievements have earned her widespread recognition. Notably, she has been bestowed with the prestigious title of FCS Financial Marketer of the Year on three occasions since 2017. Moreover, in 2022, Adweek acknowledged Brimmer’s influence and impact by recognizing her as one of the most powerful women in sports.

Check out the key takeaways of this episode below to learn how Ally has thrived as a digital-only bank, showcasing its innovative use of gamification to cultivate financial literacy.

