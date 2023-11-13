Verizon, Disney Use AR to Make Children’s Wishes Come True This Holiday Season

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Disney’s upcoming animated film Wish hits theaters Nov. 22. To help promote the film, Verizon collaborated with Disney to release a “Wish on a StAR” augmented reality experience that will allow people to donate to their local Toys for Tots chapter(s) and grant children’s wishes this holiday season.

The AR experience is accessed via QR code or link on a mobile device. It allows people to enter their state and view a starry night sky with special golden stars representing local Toys for Tots chapters. People can tap the stars to see how many wishes wait to be granted at each Toys for Tots location, and they can tap the “Grant Wish” button associated with their desired chapter to make a monetary donation directly to that chapter.

The experience also allows people to take selfies with Star, the animated star character from the Wish film.

“We approached the holiday season this year with the idea of ‘Holiday Every Day,’” said Kristin McHugh, SVP of marketing and creative at Verizon. “Part of holiday and the magic of the season is about giving, and what better way to do that than by collaborating with Disney on their upcoming movie, ‘Wish’ to give back to the community. Along with Toys for Tots, we’re connecting people around the country and enabling them to turn the night’s sky into a child’s wish come true.”

In addition to creating this AR experience, Verizon will also make a monetary donation to Toys for Tots.

The Wish on a StAR AR experience will be available through Dec. 1.

“The stars truly aligned for this collaboration, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to work with our great partners at Verizon,” said Lylle Breier, evp of marketing, partnerships and special events at Disney. “Our upcoming film ‘Wish’ is all about proving that when a person connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen, and this special AR experience certainly underscores that.”