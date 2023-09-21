Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

In today’s fast-paced marketing landscape, personalizing your message for a unique audience is key. This means diving deep into understanding your consumers’ needs. But how do you juggle this when you’re overseeing 11 distinct brands?

In today’s episode, Angie Klein, president of Verizon Value, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast to share her strategies and insights for managing her vast portfolio and keeping Verizon at the forefront of this ever-evolving field.

Klein is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience at Verizon, spearheading key initiatives such as Fios and Mix & Match. She masterminded the award-winning Verizon Up loyalty program and has been the driving force behind Verizon’s Visible, the first all-digital wireless carrier in the United States.

Throughout her career, Klein has honed a unique blend of business acumen and creativity, which has allowed her to navigate rapidly changing consumer trends and drive the success of segment marketing. Klein’s leadership journey at Verizon has been characterized by her ability to innovate, disrupt and adapt to market changes, from the transition from landline to wireless and now from in-home internet to 5G streaming.

Discover the true power of marketing by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.

Highlights: