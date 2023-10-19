How Disney's Goosebumps Campaign Took Over Spooky Season

Media and marketing pros from Warner Bros , YouTube , Tubi and more will share insights, perspectives and advice on how to keep up in this ever-changing industry. Join them in LA at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25.

If New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta seem spookier than normal this October, you have Disney to thank.

The company’s new series Goosebumps premiered on Friday, Oct. 13, alongside a robust, cross-platform marketing campaign throughout the country.

“It’s one of the more aggressive ones, definitely one of our bigger campaigns,” Pamela Levine, head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic, told Adweek.

So far, the full-swing approach is paying off. The series debuted with 4.2 million views for the first episode across its first three days of availability on Disney+ and Hulu, making it Disney Branded Television’s most-watched season premiere of the year on both streaming services.

“Our marketing campaign was really designed to create a sense of ubiquity that I think is essential to expanding a fan-driven property,” Levine said. “We also wanted to signal that this is a reimagining of Goosebumps, that we had aged up a little, really designed to appeal also to a Gen Z audience.”

Slappy the Dummy, a main antagonist in the books by R.L. Stine, served as a major touchpoint for Disney’s national campaign. Actor mobs with Slappy masks surrounded New York Comic-Con recently, and a Slappy flash mob arrived outside the series’ premiere party at Chelsea Factory.

On Oct. 14, Slappys infiltrated New York in Times Square and Central Park. Costumed actors also made an appearance at last Saturday’s College GameDay on ESPN in Seattle and could be spotted in the stands on ABC when Oregon took on Washington.

“My favorite campaigns are ones where you’re able to find that icon who really becomes a shorthand for the audience, and we completely did that with Slappy,” Levine said. “He became our touchpoint everywhere.”

And everywhere he was—from Comic-Con to Snapchat to coffee trucks. Slappy even showed up at the Taylor Swift movie.

As part of a media buy, Goosebumps promos are running before the Taylor Swift Eras Tour film, with actors dressed as Slappy handing out friendship bracelets to Swifties. Other films included in the buy are A Haunting in Venice, Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Creator and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

And if you missed Slappy at the movies, there are also Slappy-themed buses heading across the country in 10 markets, including New York, L.A., Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington, Houston and Boston.

Getting social

On the social side, Disney partnered with Snapchat for a Goosebumps lens effect. Plus, TikTok users can pose for a photo before Slappy appears behind them.

The series also teamed up with Twitch influencers Stuntopolis and Kataclysm for two-hour livestreams, as well as a content creator partnership with Mr. Beast around the trailer drop in September.

Goosebumps will be one of the five featured IPs at the Huluween Scream Now! Event on Oct. 30 and 31. At Disney World, expect a takeover throughout the entire month with a Hollywood Studios parking lot billboard, bus cards and a Disney Springs custom photo wall at TenD. Also, look for Goosebumps at the ABC SuperSign in Times Square.

Because wherever you are, no matter the weather, Disney’s goal is to make sure fans get goosebumps.