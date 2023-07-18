Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
Despite the frustration and disappointment many marketers can feel while trying to do their jobs, they should take solace in a recent trend: Business leaders are talking up the gravitational pull of brands—especially to investors.
The focus on brand has sharpened during the Covid-19 crisis and the ongoing spike in prices for everyday goods and services, as robust brands seem to have proven their worth throughout all the social and economic turbulence.
“Since