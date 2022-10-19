Platforms

Yelp: Inflation Turning Up in More Searches on Its Platform

Food businesses, restaurants were particularly hard-hit in the third quarter of 2022

Searches for affordable dining and groceries rose in almost every stateYelp/The DataFace
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

13 seconds ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

Language related to inflation is becoming more frequent in reviews on business directory and crowdsourced review forum Yelp, with food businesses and restaurants taking a particularly hard hit, according to the Yelp Economic Average report for the third quarter of 2022, released Wednesday.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles