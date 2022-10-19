Yelp: Inflation Turning Up in More Searches on Its Platform

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Language related to inflation is becoming more frequent in reviews on business directory and crowdsourced review forum Yelp, with food businesses and restaurants taking a particularly hard hit, according to the Yelp Economic Average report for the third quarter of 2022, released Wednesday.