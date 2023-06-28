Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Something happened at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that has never happened before in the event’s 70-year history: A chief financial officer spoke on stage.
That CFO was Mastercard’s Sachin Mehra, who co-led a session at the Palais with Raja Rajamannar, the company’s chief marketing and communications officer.