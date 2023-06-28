Cannes Lions

A CFO Went to Cannes

Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar said bringing his chief financial officer to the ad festival was like 'taking the priest to Las Vegas'

Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Paul Hiebert

 

Something happened at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity that has never happened before in the event’s 70-year history: A chief financial officer spoke on stage.

That CFO was Mastercard’s Sachin Mehra, who co-led a session at the Palais with Raja Rajamannar, the company’s chief marketing and communications officer.

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering data and insights.

