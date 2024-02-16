The Flavor Files: How Spicy Is Truly’s Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer?

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Can a hard seltzer spice you out?

Truly Hard Seltzer debuted its Hot Wing Sauce hard seltzer, just in time for the Super Bowl. While the company didn’t have a traditional advertising spend for the Big Game, it decided to get creative and “crash the party.”

After testing several iterations (including a ranch-flavored drink), the company landed on a classic football snack—hot wings.

In the first episode of ADWEEK’s new video series, The Flavor Files, ADWEEK senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane sat down with Truly Hard Seltzer director of marketing Matt Withington to try the brand’s Super Bowl-inspired beverage, give our honest opinions and learn about the brand inspiration and plan behind the stunt.