Meetings that “could have been an email” are the bane of many workers’ existences, but what about a meeting that could have been a quick, informative musical? With the instant collaboration available today, it might be more likely than you think, according to a new ad from business messaging platform Slack.

To highlight some of its recently added features, Slack teamed up with agency Brand New School to create “The Big Meeting.” This 85-second short introduces an ensemble song-and-dance number celebrating the spirit of collaboration that can be found in the workspace, all aided by Slack.

Directed and co-written by Chris Dooley, the ad gives all of the gusto of a big production musical to the everyday task of scheduling a meeting. When a client moves a meeting, our cast of co-workers get to work accommodating the shift in plans. In keeping with the classic musical formula, this leads to the crew spontaneously bursting into song.

Sing it out

The film’s central character gets to work “having a meeting about having a meeting” to make sure the team is prepared. He sings about the many tasks that must be performed to make the day a success, including ordering sparkling water and inspiring a rushed team to gather stats and emails.

However, with Slack’s many capabilities, he learns that this can all be accomplished with much less hassle through the application.

“When they said they wanted to focus on productivity, we identified early on that there is a misconception that peak productivity requires nonstop work. Based on this insight, we pitched a musical that playfully illustrates the fallacy of constant work leading to optimal productivity, and Slack was on board with it; it represented the tone, voice and strategy everyone wanted,” Dooley said in a statement.

Slack’s advertising has leaned away from the common phrase of “work-from-home” to focus on a “work-from-anywhere” ethos. That continues here as the ad shows members of the team out and about—one working from a cafe over coffee, another communicating instantly via the app while walking their dog.

This spot also works to differentiate Slack from straightforward direct messaging tools by highlighting its unique attributes. The message is emphasized by the tagline, “Productivity without the big production.”

“With ‘The Big Meeting,’ we wanted to showcase Slack’s latest innovations, enabling effortless productivity in a delightfully unexpected way,” said Colin McRae, vice president of global brand marketing and creative strategy at Slack. “This clever musical film playfully brings to life how features like automation, search and integrations reduce busywork while improving team collaboration—all through a whimsical spirit true to Slack.”