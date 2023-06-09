Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Impossible Foods, having declared its meat bona fides in past advertising, zeroes in on carnivores and flexitarians in a new campaign with a musical long-form video as its centerpiece.

“Making Meat History,” a pun-filled, lyrical walk through time directed by RSA’s Jake Scott, will debut during Sunday night’s 76th Annual Tony Awards on CBS and run nationally in AMC Theaters. It may air again on linear TV in the coming months, with the plant-based brand considering placement on big-tent programming like live sports and entertainment.

Along with digital and social content that will roll out through the summer—the key selling season for Impossible—the campaign represents the most significant marketing push to date for the Silicon Valley-based category pioneer.

The work comes from Super Serious, a newly launched creative shop headed by actor-pitchman Terry Crews and longtime agency veterans Matt O’Rourke and Paul Sutton.

Impossible, which has dramatically expanded its retail distribution in its three years in supermarkets, still has only about a 5% household penetration, according to the brand’s chief marketing and creative officer Leslie Sims.

The new ads aim to educate the uninitiated while batting back some preconceived notions and criticisms about meat alternatives. It is intended to be an overall category booster, along with an Impossible brand builder, at a time when many plant-based protein players have seen a post-pandemic drop in their sales.

“We want to control the narrative and let meat eaters and flexitarians know we’re talking to them,” Sims told Adweek. “And we have to build the category—if it’s not strong, we can’t be strong.”

Dancing animals, talking burgers

The cheeky 90-second ad—with its singing narrator, dancing animal characters and meat-loving historical figures from cavemen to Aztecs—keeps the mood light while embedding a few eco-friendly and health-conscious tidbits.

It is premiering as Americans begin firing up their barbecues for the season, though Sims sees it as an evergreen concept that’s intended to separate Impossible from traditional veggie patty purveyors like MorningStar Farms and Dr. Praeger’s.

Digital ads, which dropped recently, highlight Impossible burgers in quippy conversation, side by side with conventional meat burgers. The clips emphasize what Impossible has—good taste, loads of protein—and what it doesn’t—cholesterol and animal hormones.

The online spots, which Sims described as “hard-hitting product work,” aim to broaden the audience for Impossible with the tagline “Be Meat Curious.”

Sims, an agency alum herself who crossed paths with O’Rourke while they were both at McCann, was looking for a cost-efficient shop that could turn out multiple spots simultaneously on a short deadline.

“It’s a year of trying things for us,” Sims said. “I had already worked with Matt—who said we could ideate and create all summer, which was really appealing—and I was excited to be the first client.”

Impossible, which has worked with Wieden + Kennedy Portland and Deloitte Digital in the recent past, has not named an AOR. Sims, who officially started her job early this year, is considering an agency search for 2024 but plans to choose partners on a project basis for the near future.

Judgment-free zone

Super Serious gathered about 65 creatives cumulatively to work on the hero ad, plus digital and social content pieces, with everyone from Crews to Sims taking hands-on roles. The goal was to come up with an informative message that wasn’t boring or by the numbers and a bit of spice and unexpectedness for marketing in the category.

The project is a coming-out party of sorts for Super Serious, with the musical commercial “making a statement” for plant-based protein, Crews said.

“I’ve always been a big fan of musicals,” Crews told Adweek. “And the question isn’t why, but why not?”

In speaking to newbies, many who think choosing faux meat is making a sacrifice, the campaign tries to cut out the judgment that has contributed to the polarization of the category.

“This is not vegans or vegetarians versus meat eaters—it’s inclusive,” Crews said. “The goal is to let people know this is an option, and no one’s guilting you.”

Super Serious, with an AR-enabled production facility in Los Angeles that Crews invested in during lockdown, will allow Impossible to “tap into cultural happenings,” Sims said, “and quickly get out there with relevant messages in real time.”