Three years after the world shifted to a work-from-home model during the pandemic, companies are trying to navigate the still-evolving work landscape. Fully remote, back in office or a hybrid model? No matter the choice, team leaders are continuing to figure out the best way to connect with their teams and colleagues. How have industry leaders attempted to tackle this problem?

“Constant communication above all else,” suggested Channel 4’s Nick Mulligan. “Always giving everyone an opportunity to talk and … bring their own thoughts and ideas to the table.”

When it comes to navigating the hybrid work environment, everyone Adweek spoke with at Brandweek, SMW Europe and NexTech agreed that there will always be challenges to overcome. “Just [make] sure that everyone is on the right page,” suggested BuzzFeed’s Caroline Fenner.

“What we have found,” added Virgin Voyages’ Billy Bohan Chinique, “is some of those digital tools actually work really well in a physical environment, too.”

For more advice on connecting with your colleagues, watch the video below.

This story is part of the Connections and Collaboration special feature.