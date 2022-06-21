Voice

Pronouns Matter: Pride Inclusion Is a Never-Ending Quest

Marketers must commit to educating themselves on the evolution of LGBTQ+ communities

Illustration of people holding up signs all in rainbow colors.
How can we best honor the all-encompassing LGBTQ+ experience?Cheryl Thuesday for Adweek
Headshot of Zeena Koda
By Zeena Koda

2 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

This year marked the first time in over 40 years that the Los Angeles Pride parade would march outside of its traditional West Hollywood parameters into Hollywood. For decades, West Hollywood has established its clout as a global hot spot for the queer community, cementing its status as the home base for the annual parade which draws global attention and plenty of sponsorship dollars.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Zeena Koda

Zeena Koda

Zeena Koda is senior director of global brand digital marketing at The North Face and co-founder of creative non-profit Asian American Collective.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce: How Sanofi Leverages Innovation to Deliver Results

By Sarah Hofstetter, Rachel Tipograph

Two men on a mini golf course try Oatly ice cream bars next to massive sculpture of a clown head
Plant-Based Products

There’s No Chicken in This Frozen Dessert Bar? Oatly Messes With Consumers’ Heads in New Ads

By T.L. Stanley

Cosmo-Dall-E-Digital-Cover
Artificial Intelligence

Cosmo Let AI Design Its Latest Magazine Cover

By Patrick Kulp

Still of a kid doing a trick on a Razor scooter
Branding

Razor Scoots Toward History and Community for First-Ever Brand Campaign

By Rafael Canton

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

Your Brand’s Sustainability Story Can Build Trust

By Alexis Simonetti

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson