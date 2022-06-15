Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Brands Like AT&T, Toyota and Amazon Are Playing Both Sides on LGBTQ+ Rights

Data for Progress and Popular Information highlight rainbow-colored corporate hypocrisy

a rainbow out of focus
Toyota donated more than $600,000 to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians including Greg Abbott.Adweek
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

49 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Since the very first march in 1970, Pride has been a celebration rooted in defiance of oppression of LGBTQ+ communities. But more than 50 years later, those communities are facing an historic backslide of their civil liberties. State lawmakers have filed nearly 300 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation so far this year, with bills targeting trans youth taking center stage.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
a cellphone screen showing apps
Platforms

Google, TikTok and Others Join EU’s Anti-Disinformation Code

By Trishla Ostwal

A masked bank robber wielding a gun stands up in a bank, as if holding people hostage
PSAs

These Bank Robbers Aren’t After Your Cash—They Want Your Passwords

By Sara Century

A DLP rainbow effect screen with the words NO SIGNAL.
Columnist Network

Make Way for Interest-Based Targeting

By Timo Pelz

Platforms

More Information Can Be Added to Twitter Professional Accounts

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

3 Tips to Maximize Automation’s Potential With a Human Touch

By Alan Eagle